Thor: Love and Thunder Posters Offer New Looks at Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Thor's Flying Goats

A fresh batch of character posters for Thor: Love and Thunder have been released, highlighting new Marvel Cinematic Universe additions Zeus (Russell Crowe), Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and the God of Thunder's two flying goats, Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher. It's always fun to see new artwork for a Marvel production because it offers closer looks at the film's central characters. Fans already knew about Christian Bale portraying the ruthless Gorr, and Russell Crowe confirmed his Zeus casting last year. However, only the trailers have shown fans Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher, which is what makes the new Thor: Love and Thunder character posters for the duo all the more appealing.

Seven character posters in total were revealed for Thor: Love and Thunder, following the news that tickets are now on sale for the fourth Thor film. We get to see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) wielding Stormbreaker, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as The Mighty Thor with a reforged Mjolnir in her hand, Gorr the God Butcher and the All-Black Necrosword, the newly-christened King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) of Asgard, Korg(director Taika Waititi), Zeus, and finally, Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher. One goat has curved horns, while the other has horns that twist around themselves. One characteristic that every Thor: Love and Thunder poster has is the lightning that surges across them.

Chris Hemsworth recently revealed where Thor: Love and Thunder takes place in the MCU timeline. "[Avengers] Endgame left with Thor giving the [Asgardian] kingship to Valkyrie on Earth, and Thor was in a pretty emotionally complex place at the time," Hemsworth told Fandango All Access. After joking about Thor's out-of-shape physique in Endgame, the star elaborated more on the new Thor film.

"He was a little out of shape, which represented his emotional complexity. He went off on a journey of self-discovery with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and that's kind of where we pick up," he added.

Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher help ferry Thor across the 12 Realms, pulling his chariot from location to location. The trailers have shown glimpses of this with both Thor and Jane Foster riding together, and now with their character posters being revealed, perhaps it means fans will get to see a fair amount of the two goats in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Zack Stentz, the screenwriter of 2011's Thor, shared how Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher were almost featured in the movie. Stentz said the writing team pitched the goats back in 2009, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and other members of Marvel's management team did not like the idea. However, there wasn't any bad blood, and it only shows how much Marvel Studios has progressed over the years.

"A big way I know Marvel has loosened up creatively since Phase I is that we proposed Thor riding to battle in his goat chariot pulled by Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr back in 2009, and Feige and company looked at us like we were nuts," Stentz wrote on Twitter. "Now, there they are in the [Thor: Love & Thunder] trailer!"

You can check out the Thor: Love and Thunder character posters below. Make sure to let us know which are your favorites in the comments! Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.