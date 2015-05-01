WandaVision Episode 6 Features Heartbreaking Avengers: Age of Ultron Flashback

✖

WandaVision episode 6 had a heartbreaking flashback to Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the opening seconds, the show makes sure that viewers realize that Wanda’s brother Pietro met a grizzly end in the second team-up film. Quicksilver saved Hawkeye, but not without getting shot three times and collapsing on the ground. Longtime fans are well aware that something isn’t right with Wanda’s twin brother as he currently exists. That short clip creates some dissonance by showing Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s face as the one Pietro had in the film. (Much was made of some closed captioning mentioning Evan Peters as being “Quicksilver from the X-Men movies.”) So, things only got weirder from there as the show called back to the image of the character riddled with holes and those same blank eyes that Vision had in episode 4. Emotions are coming and the audience better be ready for it.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer talked to Marvel.com about the surprise inclusion of the X-Men character recently. It was a big surprise and a lot of planning went into making it a reality.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer explained. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

She continued, “This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

"Evan was always up for it — like, always, always, always," Schaeffer added. "He is a comic book fan, and a Marvel fan. He is always up for the absolute weirdest option. And he's a pleasure — truly a pleasure to work with.”

