Tenoch Huerta Addresses Namor's Avengers 5 Return

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released last year, and it featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tenoch Huerta as Namor. Fans instantly fell in love with the villain (although, his status as the bad guy is debatable), and have been eager to find out when he'll return. Recently, ComicBook.com interviewed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer, Jeff Loveness, who will also be tackling the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. During the chat, the writer teased Namor would be in the film, saying, "I'm excited to write Namor." Now, Huerta has commented on the news...

"Honestly, I don't know. I hope so. I hope so," Huerta told The Wrap. "So, please tell the people to send tweets and letters to Marvel because I would love to appear in the next movie, but I don't really know."

What's Next For Namor?

While fans are thrilled that Namor might be returning in Kang Dynstaty, many are still wondering what is next for the character. Aaron Toney, a fight coordinator on Wakanda Forever, recently said that Namor's key injury from the movie will be healed at some point.

"With Namor, when it came to fighting styles, I pulled from not only sort of cultural aspects like Lucha Libre...but also I pulled from Asian cultures," Toney shared. "I pulled from a style called Baji, and Baji is a style that focuses on grounding your body while delivering shoulder strikes, elbow strikes. So you're going to see Namor do things that are unorthodox, but are effective because he is the person he is." He continued, "It was fun to play around with the wings, you know, special, sort of like, quick attacks. Or him boosting. But also, they said, can we rip the wings off? They grow back, he'll be fine, but it gives you an opportunity to humanize this God-like character and make him come to her. And so that's playing to Shuri being smart."

Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Reviews Change Avengers: Kang Dynasty?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania just had its second week at the box office, and it suffered a record-breaking drop for a Marvel movie. The film also has the second-lowest critics' score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film after Eternals. Brandon Davis asked Loveness on ComcicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast if the movie's reviews will impact his script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm in the process of that right now," Loveness told Brandon Davis when asked about the impact of reviews. "So certainly it's been a wild couple of weeks to be writing the biggest movie of all time and to see yourself portrayed in this way," he added with a laugh. "But, yeah, it's a mix of both, man. 'Cause I really do like the movie. And you know, making movies is a fight and you always look at your own work and you see the flaws or you see ways to do it better, but man, writing Jonathan Majors was like the thrill of a lifetime. And getting that M.O.D.O.K stuff in there was such a joy ... It could not have been a more thrilling experience."

Loveness added, "It's been really charming and really heartwarming to see it find its audience, and the people who get it, really get it. It's kind of fun to have a movie people have strong opinions on ... I had to get used to that, it's sort of a whack to the face, but I also feel like I've grown up a little bit. I'm alive, and it's like, I'm very excited to write the next one." He concluded with a laugh, "It's not affecting the work right now, but we'll see if my badge has been locked out of Disney. We'll see if I can get into the building."

