Black Panther and Namor's Uneasy Alliance Comes With a Major Status Quo Change

Longtime rivals Black Panther and Namor are about to be fighting on the same side, but it comes with one major catch. The rivalry between Marvel heroes began during the Avengers vs. X-Men event when a Phoenix-powered Namor flooded Wakanda. Since then, Black Panther and Namor have both fought and reluctantly worked together, most notably in Jonathan Hickman's Avengers/New Avengers leading up to Secret Wars. A new chapter in T'Challa and Namor's tenuous relationship begins in Black Panther #14, and a preview also reveals another twist that changes T'Challa's status quo in Wakanda.

Marvel released a preview of Black Panther #14 by John Ridley, Germán Peralta, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Sabino, with a stunning cover by Alex Ross. Black Panther is currently on the outs with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, bringing him into direct conflict with Captain America. One of Black Panther's former sleeper agents, Jhai, is back from the dead and has become a global terrorist. T'Challa wants to stop him, but the Avengers want the former King of Wakanda to stand down. Just as T'Challa looks to be losing a fight with Captain America, Namor the Sub-Mariner steps in to lend a helping hand.

Black Panther Banished From Wakanda

Naturally, Black Panther is wary of Namor's help, striking the King of Atlantis instead. Wakanda's new prime minister steps in via holographic projection to tell T'Challa that she has formed a peace treaty between Wakanda and Atlantis. In exchange for Namor's help, T'Challa is now banished from returning to Wakanda.

This is a huge status quo change for not only Black Panther but also Wakanda, if this banishment truly sticks. T'Challa can no longer step foot in the country that he used to preside over, and where he grew up. What does this mean for T'Challa moving forward, along with Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen's upcoming run on Black Panther?

Black Panther #14 goes on sale Wednesday, February 8th.