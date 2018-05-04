Thanos Creator Jim Starlin is ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Most Surprising Casualty

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters now.

Thanos really is a remorseless killer.

According to a popular website that uses a random algorithm to determine whether or not you “survived” the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos killed Jim Starlin, the legendary comic book writer and artist best known for creating Thanos and writing Infinity Gauntlet, the miniseries on which the movie was principally based.

In the film, as in the first part of Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos successfully brings together all fo the Infinity Stones and affixes them to the Gauntlet. He uses the godlike, reality-warping powers that he gains from them to snap his fingers and instantaneously (more or less, anyway) kill half the universe.

Not long after the film came out, a website was created to allow fans to see whether or not they survived Thanos’s galactic genocide.

Starlin shared the results of his trip to DidThanosKill.Me on Facebook; you can check it out below.

Maybe it should not be a surprise that he killed his “father,” since within the context of the film, he had to kill his daughter in order to get the Soul Stone.

On the other hand, it seems likely Thanos did what he did dispassionately, and with no specific “kills” in mind. Characters who had repeatedly tried to kill him, such as Nebula and Iron Man, survived (along with Thor, who was literally on top of Thanos at the moment of the finger-snap). So there is a pretty good chance that Thanos didn’t “mean” to kill Jim Starlin, but that he let “fate” decide the outcome.

The upside? Given who lived and who died, and who does and does not have sequels planned, it seems like anybody who, like Starlin, died in Thanos’s finger-snap will likely return in Avengers 4, while those of you reading this who were spared may not be so lucky…!

