Thanos: Death Notes Explores Thor's Death at the Hands of the Mad Titan

Marvel is launching a Thanos-centered one-shot that will explore the Mad Titan's past, present, and future, including his connection to Thor's potential death. Thanos: Death Notes is a November one-shot that spins out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor run where the God of Thunder witnessed a terrifying future where Thanos wielded an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir while also leading an army of Marvel Zombies. Ever since the "Black Winter" storyline, Thor has been obsessed with stopping that dark future from coming to pass. Thanos: Death Notes will feature an all-star lineup of creators, including some who have previously worked on Thor.

J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and Ron Lim are the names attached to Thanos: Death Notes. Straczynski and Olivier Coipel relaunched Thor for a fan-favorite run in 2008, revitalizing the franchise for the creators who followed them. As for Lim, he's one of Thor's most definitive artists.

"Ever since the Black Winter gave Thor a glimpse of how he was going to die way back in Thor #6, and Thor saw that it was going to be at the hands of a Thanos wielding not only an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir but also seemingly a new black Infinity Stone (not to mention with an army of undead super heroes and villains at his side), Thor has been working to prevent this horrific fate," said Editor Wil Moss. "In this Thanos one-shot, his quest brings him to look to Thanos' past for clues. But in doing so, will Thor learn something of use, or merely realize that Thanos truly is inevitable? Big things are set up here, brought to you by an all-star cast of creators -- don't miss it!"

Thanos is currently dead after being elected and serving as the Prime Eternal in Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić's Eternals series. The immortal group is embroiled in the A.X.E.: Judgment Day event between the Eternals, X-Men, and Avengers.

For more details on how Marvel plans to set up Thanos' next great era, make sure to pick up Thanos: Death Notes #1 on November 30th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)