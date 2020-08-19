Marvel's Thanos Wields an Infinity Hammer

✖

Thor has been serving as the herald of Galactus as they take on the Black Winter, though along the way we learned that Galactus was actually the Black Winter's herald. His return led Galactus to draft Thor into service so they could defeat him, but as we see in Thor #6, things do not go according to Galactus' plan in the least, and Thor seems to have the won the day in several ways. That's actually not the case either though, as we soon learn what's in store for Thor, and it involves Thanos, Infinity Stones, and a hammer, and it's not a pretty sight. Spoilers incoming for Thor #6 so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

Galactus and Thor are attempting to take down the Black Winter, but at one point Thor turns on Galactus, taking his power and putting him down for good. Black Winter is content with taking Galactus and leaving this realm, but Thor doesn't let him, and instead essentially turns what's left of Galactus into a bomb that seems to eradicate Black Winter.

Winter then says"You, you have won...nothing. Your end, it cannot be stopped, it is coming, before I am no more, do you want to see...how you will die?"

Thor says yes and sees a vision, but we don't see it just yet. Later he is asked what he saw, and fear is shown in Thor's eyes. That's when we see his vision, and it shows the heroes of Earth as undead corpses, being led as an army by Thanos, who now wields the black gauntlet on one hand and wields Mjolnir in the other, though this version of the hammer is imbued with the Infinity Stones, making an already massively powerful weapon into something even deadlier.

He doesn't reveal this out loud though, as he only responds "I saw...darkness, and nothing more." Boy, he wasn't kidding.

Thor #6 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Nic Klein with a cover by Olivier Coipel, and you can find the official description below.

"THE DEATH OF KING THOR! The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person’s demise — and if the vision is true, Asgard is going to need a new Odinson to take the throne! But Thor is no mere herald or king — and even the death of all existence should fear his coming wrath."

Thor #6 is in comic stores now.

