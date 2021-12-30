With the world still grappling with the ongoing pandemic in 2021, television continued to be a bright spot in the world of entertainment. With many movies delayed and more than a little uncertainty about what the future held for the box office more broadly, it was television that thrived, bringing worlds of entertainment into our homes both to binge and on an episodic basis, driving pop culture conversation with their stories. And those stories couldn’t be told without stellar performances by their leading ladies. There were many incredible performances by actresses on television this year so the team at ComicBook.com came together to discuss those standout performances of 2021 and while we were wowed by many, there can be only one performance that we can truly call the best.

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best TV Actress is…

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision!

Olsen is no newcomer to the role of Wanda Maximoff. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten to know the character and Olsen’s portrayal of her through a handful of films beginning with her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, in WandaVision Olsen gave viewers more than just the overview of this complex, powerful, and flawed woman we’d seen previously. Olsen took us on a journey, one that fleshed Wanda out in a way that explored her history and her potential, but also allowed the viewer to explore their own experiences through the character.

At the core of WandaVision is a story about grief, trauma, and how those things shape who we are as well as how we can take back our power when we deal with our pain. As Olsen guided Wanda on her journey with the character ultimately taking back her power and becoming the Scarlet Witch, she gave viewers a way to see themselves, to process their own grief — something especially powerful at a time when so many of us were (and still are) dealing with our own suffering. More than that, Olsen’s performance did this in a way that left room for Wanda to be an imperfect character, a reminder that we can all be broken but strong, hurt but powerful, flawed but still worthy, that we can all act out of pain but still be a good person. It’s that complexity and nuance that makes Olsen ComicBook.com’s Best TV Actress of 2021.

Congratulations to Olsen for her Golden Issues win!

The nominees for Best TV Actress are:

• Sophia di Martino (Sylvie, Loki)

• Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff, WandaVision) — WINNER

• Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok, Squid Game)

• Katie Siegel (Erin Greene, Midnight Mass)