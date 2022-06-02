The Amazing Spider-Man Has a New Streaming Home

The Amazing Spider-Man is arguably one of the best films focusing on the iconic character. The film introduced us to Andrew Garfield’s version of the wall crawler, and the rest is history. The Amazing Spider-Man would go on to receive a sequel titled The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it was poorly received and ultimately led to Garfield exiting the role. If you’ve ever wanted to check out the first film but couldn’t now is your chance. As of today Netflix has officially begun streaming The Amazing Spider-Man.

Although, Garfield never got the chance to finish up his trilogy, he got the chance to reprise his role for Spider-Man: No Way Home and everyone wants to see more of him. The actor was having a pretty successful year after scoring a Best Actor nomination from the Academy Awards. Even though Garfield wants to take a break from acting, it seems that he would want to return to play Spider-Man yet again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course.”

Garfield continued, “I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: “In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

What do you think of the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!