The Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Asked Stan Lee to Make Him a Superhero Six Years Ago

Six years ago, Barry Keoghan was picking up whatever roles he could in Irish independent films. Like most others aged 20 or 21 at the time, Keoghan was an avid user of Twitter. In fact, he even used it to lobby Stan Lee for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as per Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige himself, Keoghan has finally got his wish and will be in The Eternals next year.

To commemorate the occasion, Keoghan dug up the tweet first sent the better part of a decade ago. It’s not unlike the situation Shang-Chi star Simu Liu found himself in — first tweeting at Marvel to turn him into a superhero sometime before actually being cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of the tweet, Keoghan had appeared in just a few Irish films including Between the Canals, Stalker, and King of the Travellers. Since then, the Irish actor has appeared in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Dunkirk plus a few other critically-acclaimed flicks like American Animals (2018) and The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017).

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Keoghan will play the Eternal Druig, though it’s unclear if he will be friend or foe to the main group of heroes. In the comics, he switches sides more times than not so it’s entirely possible we can see him play both sides.

Keoghan joins a massive cast on the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, which includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), and Gemma Chan (Sersi).

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020. Are you excited to see Druig join the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.