New The Eternals Photos Reveal First Look at Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani took the internet by storm last year when he unveiled his massive physical transformation after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite plenty of set photos surfacing from the production of The Eternals, Nanjiani was never included until now. Saturday afternoon, more pictures from a practical set surfaced showing Nanjiani’s Kingo meet with Gemma Chan’s Sersi. The pictures also include our first look at Sprite, the mischevious The Eternals character played by Lia McHugh.

The photos aren’t revealing in the slightest when it comes to any massive plot points or the like. Rather, all three actors can bee in street clothes as the meet up on an urban sidewalk. McHugh’s character can be seen texting away on her cell phone while sitting on a suitcase. In another picture, Nanjiani is carrying his own luggage, perhaps hinting the characters played by he and McHugh have just traveled to Sersi’s location, wherever that may be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the rest of the cast from the movie, Nanjiani appeared at D23 last August, where he revealed The Eternals would be about the beginnings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those comments were in addition to Kevin Feige’s previous comments expressing the flick takes place over the course of thousands of years.

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lia McHugh pictured on set of Marvel’s Eternals pic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn — Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 2020

“It’s really, really exciting,” Nanjiani told ET at the time. “It’s a lot different than the other Marvel movies we’ve seen. It’s a lot more cosmic.”

“It really is about the beginnings of the Marvel universe, so we’re telling a story…he [Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige] says spans thousands of years,” the actor added. “Before, you know, Captain America was the oldest member we’ve seen and now, it’s going to be way, way, way back so it really going to be the building blocks of the MCU.”

Joining Nanjiani, Chan, and McHugh in The Eternals include Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Dong-seok Ma, Lauren Ridloff, and Barry Keoghan.

The Eternals fly into theaters on November 6th.