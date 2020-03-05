The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Shares Photo of Impromptu Cast Reunion

Marvel’s Phase Four is beginning this year with Black Widow being released in May followed by The Eternals in November. The latter will see a bunch of franchise newcomers, including Kumail Nanjiani, who is best known for co-writing and starring in the Oscar-nominated film, The Big Sick, as well as co-starring on HBO’s Silicon Valley. Back in December, Nanjiani posted a photo of his incredible body transformation, which not only went viral but earned the actor a 10-year free PornHub subscription. Recently, the actor has been open about what fans can expect from the movie, revealing that Marvel barely used any green screens for the upcoming film. Nanjiani also teased a full Bollywood-style dance scene. Last week, the actor took to Instagram to reveal he had a recent “impromptu” and “partial reunion” with some of his castmates and the movie’s director.

Nanjiani, who is playing Kingo in the movie, shared a photo to Instagram that features Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), and director Chloé Zhao, who previously helmed Songs My Brothers Taught Me and The Rider. “Impromptu partial Eternals reunion with @briantyreehenry @liaryanmchugh, Chloe Zhao,” Nanjiani wrote. You can check out the reunion photo in the post below:

Recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige teased that the Eternals know about the Avengers, and their reasons for staying hidden will be a major part of the plot. “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige explained at CCXP in December. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.