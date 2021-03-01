The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Promises Major Marvel Easter Eggs

✖

Every film and TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with Easter eggs, and it looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be no different when it premieres on Disney+. As the latest major adventure to follow in the events of Avengers: Endgame, the former sidekicks will take the spotlight as they attempt to live up to the legacy of Captain America and defend the world from the threat of Baron Zemo, who will challenge the heroes in surprising ways. Because this series is dealing with the aftermath of the Blip, fans should expect some major references to previous Marvel Studios releases.

During an interview with Disney's twenty-three magazine, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland spoke about the upcoming series. She also said that Marvel fans could discover some interesting ties to the comics and movies.

"I think we were able to really find some wonderful Easter eggs that you will discover as we go by, going deep into the material," said Skogland.

She added, "One of the great things about having six hours is you have the time to do that. We had some fun finding events, places, people, and things to bring to the fore. We had fun and definitely were informed by the earlier comics."

Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan backed up these statements, paying credit to Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige. He pays credit to the original mantra of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stating that if you pull back far enough it's all connected.

"What's amazing about the incredible universe Kevin has created is that there are all these vignettes happening," said Stan. "Sometimes they're all happening at the same time or they're happening at different times, but when you zoom out of it and get a bird's-eye view of it, seemingly it's always connected, right?"

He added, "There's always a feeling to everything you're doing that perhaps this is serving a larger piece to something... or not! And sometimes part of the fun is that you might think something serves a bigger purpose, but it doesn't. Nothing is ever one color in the MCU... it's a very complex array of things."

We'll find out how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the greater continuity when the new series premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.

[h/t The Direct]