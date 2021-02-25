The Falcon And The Winter Soldier 'Honor' TV Spot Reveals Full Baron Zemo Costume

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier has released its now "Honor" TV Spot online. The new commercial for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series gives Marvel fans a high-octane (if overly familiar) look at the show's espionage-action. While the exact plot elements of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier are still very vague and unclear, it certainly seems like there's plenty in the series that will be keeping fans on the edges of their seats. Zemo is back, a new criminal group is wreaking havoc, while the battle to inherit Captain America's shield is being fought between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and the US Government's official new star-spangled hero, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

As many fans pointed out when this new TV Spot leaked days ago: We get our best look yet at Daniel Brühl in his comics-accurate purple mask as Marvel villain Baron Zemo. While fans loved Brühls Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, getting this version that's closer to Marvel Comics tradition has been a big win for fans.

Last year, Daniel Brühl addressed his return as Zemo in the MCU, saying:

"It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," he told Collider. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

A lot of fans are hoping this comics-accurate version of Zemo is just the beginning for Brühl in the MCU. A popular theory is that The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is setting up Marvel's Thunderbolts, a team of villains meant to masquerade as heores. Zemo was the original mastermind behind the team, and fans want the MCU to go a similar route...

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier stars streaming on Disney+ March 19th.