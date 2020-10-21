The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Bringing Back MCU Characters From "Earliest Movies"

✖

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might have more surprises in store than Marvel fans have been expecting! The originally planned first Disney+ series from Marvel Studios which is currently without a premiere date is going to be digging deep in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's canon and bringing some characters from its early days back into the mix. Some characters have already been revealed as playing a part in the series but series writer Derek Kolstad recently opened up about the story of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and revealed exciting details about its MCU ties.

"What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back,” Kolstad said on the Script Apart podcast. “We’re layering them in and reinventing them in a way that’s gonna shift the storytelling structure. It’s f-cking awesome."

It was previously revealed that Batroc would be returning from Captain America: The Winter Soldier after a small role in Cap's second movie. Baron Zemo will also be back after serving as a villain in Phase 3's Captain America: Civil War. However, "earliest Marvel movies," is an interesting thought. Are we talking supporting characters from Captain America: The First Avenger? Could Elon Musk reprise his role as himself from Iron Man 2? Is the Vanity Fair reporter going to be writing a story about Bucky Barnes and his redemption arc? But, seriously, who from Phase 1 of the MCU could come back and play a major role? Maybe it's time for Samuel Sterns to fulfill his destiny of becoming The Leader of Justin Hammer will be once again desperately trying to fill the world's tech void, now with Tony Stark's absence?

Ultimately, the series will focus on two characters who were billed as supporting roles through each appearance they have made so far. Now, it is Falcon and Bucky's time to shine. “I’m very proud of and honoured by what it came to be,” he said. “Here’s what I’ll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin’s pretty badass, and became pretty badass in the comics. [We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they’re cooler. They’re more interesting. There’s more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier does not yet have a release date. It was originally planned to debut in August of 2020 but will now arrive in 2021 on the Disney+ streaming service.

