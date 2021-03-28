The Falcon and the Winter Solider Poster Shows Closer Look at the New Captain America

✖

The newest character poster from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has arrived! We've already gotten a look at posters for Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Sharon Carter/Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp), and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). This new poster showcases John Walker AKA the new Captain America (Wyatt Russell). Marvel fans aren't too happy the character took up the Cap mantle after it was supposed to go to Sam, and the show's second episode left us wondering exactly what John's intentions are. No matter what happens with Russell's character, fans are having a whole lot of fun hating him, so we're happy to see he's gotten his own poster.

"'Everybody in the world expects me to be something and I don't want to fail them.' Meet John Walker in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official account for the series wrote on Twitter. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

"Everybody in the world expects me to be something and I don't want to fail them." Meet John Walker in the latest episode of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/R5hJIRNTD5 — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) March 28, 2021

"People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it," Russell told USA Today. "[Movies and TV shows] are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully, they don't hate me too much. It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

"I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

