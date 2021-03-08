The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reveals New Character Posters

✖

Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released four new character posters for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The featured characters include the titular heroes, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, as well as Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter / Agent 13 and Daniel Brühl as the villain Helmut Zemo. The posters follow a string of new promotional videos and the surprise early release of the Marvel Legends episodes about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's characters, intended to prepare fans for the show's debut in less than two weeks. You can take a look at all four posters below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the Falcon coming to grips with inheriting Captain America's legacy. "See, at the end of [Avengers:] Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie said during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

Mackie's co-star, Stan, suggested The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be a more familiar Marvel experience compared to the studio's first Disney+ series, WandaVision. "I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world," Stan told Total Film. "I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been -- The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach."

Brühl is returning as Zemo after first playing the character in Captain America: Civil War. "It was funny because [The Alienist] Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," he told Collider in a previous interview. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19th.