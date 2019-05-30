The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Working Title Reportedly Revealed

Despite just releasing Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios isn’t pulling their foot off the gas just quite yet. With one film just having started production, the Burbank-based studio is working on filming two other movies this year in addition to a handful of new series for Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, one of the aforementioned series, is moving right along, reportedly being assigned a working title as it inches closer to production.

Movie scooping site DiscussingFilm revealed moments ago that the working title for the show is Tag Team, obviously playing off the friendship of the titular characters. The Twitter report for the scoop blog also mentions that the series is aiming to start production mid-August in Atlanta.

The Disney+ ‘FALCON & WINTER SOLIDER’ series is eyeing to begin filming on August 12th in Atlanta. The working title for the series will be ‘TAG TEAM’. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/dU45QhRnVZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2019

Stan was on hand at MCM London last weekend to reveal what fans could expect from the show, teasing the dynamic between the two vastly different characters as the driving force behind the show. In addition to the tease, it’s been since announced that Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) are expected to reprise their MCU roles for the series.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

“I have a blast working with Anthony,” he reflected. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”

Disney+ is set to launch this November, though no Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are expected to launch until sometime next year.