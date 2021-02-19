The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Shares One-Month TV Spot

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still wrapped up in WandaVision, but for those who are nervous about that series concluding in the coming weeks, Marvel Studios shared a TV spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to remind fans that its premiere is only a month away. With 2020 seeing a major drought when it came to MCU content, fans have been savoring WandaVision as theatrical MCU projects keep seeing delays, though the upcoming debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will help keep the excitement going, yet with only six episodes in the upcoming debut season, the new adventure will conclude after less than two months of adventures. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19th.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios' Original Series, kicks off on @DisneyPlus in one month. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/3ivI9s4phc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 19, 2021

Last year wasn't entirely devoid of MCU content, as fans were given the final season of Agents of SHIELD, but, despite the insistence that the ABC series is connected to the feature films, there was rarely much overlap or major connections between the two worlds, other than that they do, in fact, unfold in the same universe.

The MCU was set to kick off Phase Four of its storytelling with Black Widow and The Eternals, only for the coronavirus pandemic to delay both of those efforts to their current 2021 release dates. Big-screen adventures weren't the only projects that faced delays, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to be the first TV series in Phase Four, yet production delays resulted in WandaVision debuting first. Whatever ultimate reveals are made in the upcoming series, it's likely that there's little overlap in the small-screen adventures that could result in any narrative confusion.

With WandaVision being a somewhat mystical adventure unfolding in an isolated New Jersey town, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will feature the return of Baron Zemo and the debut of U.S. Agent, the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes series will likely be a globe-trotting adventure that can stand on its own, all while featuring teases to other corners of the franchise.

