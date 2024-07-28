SDCC 2024: Fantastic Four Footage, New Title Revealed

Not only did Marvel Studios bring The Fantastic Four to San Diego Comic-Con, but the studio also unveiled a new title and first footage. The Fantastic Four is one of three movies coming from Marvel Studios next year, alongside Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. However, Fantastic Four is bringing with it the most excitement since it’ll be the first time Marvel Studios is developing an FF movie. We’ve already seen teases of Galactus and the Fantastic Four ahead of SDCC, but fans in attendance at Hall H Saturday night got to witness pre-shoot material and learn that instead of simply being titled The Fantastic Four, the movie will have the official name of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

ComicBook was in attendance at SDCC, with a full breakdown of the Fantastic Four footage that was screened to the audience:

Reed Richards teaches a classroom. He explains there are alternate Earths and dimension but the kids only want to see an explosion. A rocket gets them excited. Reed and Ben joke with each other to a camera. Reed and Sue always have dinner, Sunday at 8 on the dot. The aesthetic looks like Tomorrowland at Disney World, all around. It’s filmed in 4:3, looking like a retro television is playing it. The Thing is seen sitting on a dating show, but only as a silhouette. The team puts on astronaut suits, each with their last names on it. Sue jokes that Johnny is very single. A rocket, made of three rockets laid on in a triangle around it and one big centerpiece containing the passengers, lifts off into space. After the logo, Galactus’ face closes in on the windows of a skyscraper. Part of his face can be seen through the glass. Michael Giacchino is doing the score.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four cast reunites in new cast photo

Before SDCC got underway, the cast of The Fantastic Four got together to take a photo for fans. Pedro Pascal, who will appear as Reed Richards in the long-awaited MCU debut of Marvel’s First Family, released a pair of photos on social media, giving fans a first look at the quartet of main stars together for the first time (and director Matt Shakman in prep mode). Calling the photo “our first mission,” Pascal shared a photo of himself with co-stars Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm / Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing).