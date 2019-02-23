X-Men Legend Chris Claremont Appears on ‘The Gifted’

This week’s episode of The Gifted featured a cameo by famed X-Men writer Chris Claremont.

SPOILERS for The Gifted Season 2, Episode 15, “Monsters” follow.

This week’s episode of The Gifted dealt with the aftermath of the show’s reenactment of the iconic X-Men story “Mutant Massacre.” That event involved a Purifier raid of the Morlock’s sewer home and the death of Blink.

The Mutant Underground did everything it could to regroup, searching for the Struckers who had gotten lost in the chaos. At the Inner Circle headquarters, Polaris finally finds out what Reeva Payge has been planning. Polaris and Andy Strucker make their choice, leaving the Inner Circle to rejoin the Mutant Underground.

Meanwhile, Jace Turner struggled with the ramifications of what he did in those sewer tunnels. He expected to find a terrorist encampment, but instead found a home where children were living.

Jace watches an internet video of a conspiracy theorist type explaining why the Morlocks are real and a threat. Some X-Men fans may recognize that conspiracy theorist as longtime X-Men writer Chris Claremont.

Claremont didn’t create the X-Men (that was Stan Lee and Jack Kirby), but he did guide the franchise for 17 years after it relaunched in 1975. Claremont and his artistic collaborators redefined the X-Men franchise. They introduced many of the characters, tropes, and stories that fans still love today. He wrote the X-Men chapters of the “Mutant Massacre” story, mentioned above. He and John Byrne told the iconic stories “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and “Days of Future Past.” Claremont also turned the X-Men into a multi-series franchise when he co-created the New Mutants.

The Gifted gave a nod to Claremont before. The show used his name on a moving truck used by the Mutant Underground on a mission in the season one episode “got your siX.”

Next week, The Gifted will air its second season finale, titled “oMens.” The episode will see Thunderbird, still grieving Blink’s death, don his “warrior look,” a nod to Thunderbird’s costume from the comics.

Here’s the synopsis for “oMens”:

“Reeva prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle, but not everyone is on the same page. Reed struggles to manage his powers and the family realizes that without enough of the serum, it’s only a matter of time before he completely loses control. Frustrated and egged on by Benedict Ryan, Jace and the Purifiers are on the attack, but for Jace, things aren’t as black and white as they once were in the all-new ‘oMens’ season finale episode of The Gifted.”

The Gifted airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.