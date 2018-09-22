Exclusive: ‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Debuts a Comic Book-Style Trailer

Fox has gifted ComicBook.com with an exclusive Season Two trailer featuring a comic book spin on live-action X-Men television series The Gifted.

With no X-Men or Brotherhood to guide them, the young mutants who make up the Mutant Underground and the Inner Circle are divided in their fight for mutant rights. Six months after the season one destruction of the Mutant Underground HQ, anti-mutant sentiment and the mutant rights movement are at an all-time high — giving rise to Reeva Payge (Grace Byers) and shadowy mutant group the Morlocks.

With the X-Men's dream of peaceful mutant and human cohabitation hanging in the balance, sides will be chosen and stands will be made as both factions clash in the highly-anticipated sophomore season of The Gifted.

Payge has chosen the side of the Hellfire Club, aligning herself with Polaris (Emma Dumont), the Frost Sisters (Skyler Samuels), and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White).

The group are opposed by the Mutant Underground, with Lauren (Natalie Alan Lind), Reed (Stephen Moyer), Blink (Jamie Chung), Eclipse (Sean Teale), Thunderbird (Blair Redford) and Caitlin Strucker (Amy Acker) acting as mutant freedom fighters.

"Going in to take two, I like the idea that there are all sorts of ways of dealing with this new circumstance that everybody finds themselves in, and not everybody's going to agree, and not everybody's going to choose one of the sides that we've defined on the show," showrunner Matt Nix told ComicBook.com.

"Exploring those other sides, too. I think it's going to be very interesting. There are going to be common enemies, people who are more aligned with one side than other. There are going to be people who are completely selfish in their motives. All of those things are going to come out in Season Two, where the situation for mutants has got considerably more complicated."

Nix said the followup season will see both sides needn't go "redefine their relationship with mutants and with society and how they function," with season-ending repercussions playing out in the fresh run of episodes.

Going into the new season, "things will have changed, and they will change for everybody, and they're all going to have to rediscover and redefine their relationship to society," Nix said.

The Gifted Season Two premieres Tuesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX.