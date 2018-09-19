‘The Gifted’: Is This Our First Looks at the Morlocks?

FOX has released two new trailers for The Gifted asking fans to choose a side in the coming conflict between the Inner Circle and the Mutant Underground.

Each trailer teases the coming season from the point of view of one of these groups. The trailer above shows the Inner Circle, which includes Polaris, Reeva, the Frost Sisters, and Andy Strucker. Together, they’re seeking independence for mutants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The below trailer focuses on the Mutant Underground, which still includes Eclipse, Thunderbird, Blink, Caitlin Strucker, Reed Strucker, and Lauren Strucker. Together, they are still fighting for mutant coexistence.

The Mutant Underground and the Inner Circle aren’t the only factions in the new season of The Gifted. As previously announced, the new season will also introduce the Morlocks and the Mutant Underground trailer may have revealed our first look.

The frame below shows a mutant appearing out of a fog in what appears to be a sewer. In the comics, the Morlocks usually make their homes in the sewer tunnels beneath a city. Take a look below.

At San Diego Comic-Con, The Gifted star Jamie Chung hinted that her character, Polaris, will be one of the first to make contact with the Morlocks.

“Her love life is the only stable thing in her life,” Chung explained, referring to Blink’s romantic relationship with Mutant Underground leader John “Thunderbird” Proudstar. “They’re still doing their missions. There are still mutants in need of help. She’s found her place, with the Morlocks, and she’s found her group that she’s fascinated by.”

It should be interesting to see how the Mutant Underground relates to a group of mutants who literally live underground.

The Morlocks were created by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith during Claremont’s 17-year long, franchise-defining run on the X-Men comics. The Morlocks are made up mostly of mutants whose mutations have altered them in such a way that they cannot pass for human in the surface world’s society, and so they have formed their own community underground.

The Gifted has already borrowed a few Morlock characters. Shatter, Trader, and Dreamer from the show’s first season were all taken from the 2002 Morlocks miniseries by Geoff Johns and Shawn Martinbrough.

Are you excited to see the Morlocks in The Gifted? What other Marvel mutant characters would you like to see show up on the X-Men television series? Let us know in the comments!

The Gifted returns to FOX on Tuesday, Sept. 25th.