‘The Gifted’: Stephen Moyer Reveals The X-Men Advice Anna Paquin Gave Him

With the debut of FOX’s new television show The Gifted, fans get to see Stephen Moyer step into the world of the X-Men as Reed Strucker, the father of two teens with mutant abilities.

But Moyer was prepared for the role thanks to help from his True Blood co-star and wife Anna Paquin, who played Rogue in the X-Men movie franchise. He said Paquin told him about director Bryan Singer, who helmed the pilot episode of the new series.

“They’re very close, those two,” Moyer told Moviefone. “So I was kind of prepped for the Bryan-ness of the role and she gave me some pointers about research and knowing your topic –- because you kind of don’t get forgiven for that. Which was great and I would have done anyway but I was like, “Noted.” She was an invaluable resource for me and is constantly. It was also, as I said, it was really nice getting to back and watch the films from scratch.”

When they first learned of the project, Moyer and Paquin both thought the script was great. But Moyer was hesitant to take the job because the show shoots in Dallas, and he wanted a project in Los Angeles so the family could stay close. But Paquin encouraged him to take the role, telling him “you’re on crack.”

Moyer also said he knows he’s going to be barraged with questions about whether Rogue will appear on The Gifted.

“…I thought rather astutely I answered that question the first time I was asked: ‘It’s an X-Men universe –- Is it possible? Yes.’ And of course that was a mistake because then up online it becomes [a headline], but there is no plans to do it,” Moyer admitted.

“Is it possible? Yes. But the X-Men world is over here and our world is here, and our world is now as opposed to 10 years ago. There’s no plans to do so, and I know nothing. So I’ve probably just dug a hole… but I know nothing.”

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner previously said The Gifted is in its own separate universe, like the FX show Legion. So while Rogue could appear, it’s also possible that she could be played by a different actor.

The Gifted airs Mondays on FOX. Check out our recap of the series premiere right here.