‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Reveals Why Marvel Heroes Don’t Appear

Even though LEGO embraces a lot of different franchises over a wide range of licenses, the growing movie universe has always omitted a certain cinematic universe of superheroes.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part continues to feature Batman and other DC Comics heroes. But despite having a popular line of merchandise, Marvel characters have yet to appear on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the reasons might be complex (and obvious) the new movie finally explained why all of those Marvel characters have yet to take part in the adventures, despite Spider-Man and Avengers sets being prominent offerings from the company over the last decade.

After the General Mayhem of the Systar System invades Apocalypsburg and kidnaps their heroes, Emmet and the remaining survivors discuss what allies they can recruit to aid in a rescue mission. In this instance, they mention Marvel but “they’re not answering our calls.”

It’s a humorous exchange, but it also reflects on the logistics behind including the characters — which is the kind of meta commentary that fits in The LEGO Movie universe.

The movies are produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with their parent company also owning DC Comics. This is why Batman and the Justice League play a prominent role, and why The LEGO Batman Movie is its own prominent franchise. There are some LEGO Marvel animated features that air on The Disney Channel, but those are a part of a separate deal.

Disney is very protective of the Marvel IP after purchasing it years ago, so we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re unwilling to allow their characters to appear in another franchise. After all, the characters help drive the most profitable film franchise in box offices, so it stands to reason that they’d be selective of more appearances.

Unless, of course, Warner Bros. decided to spend some more money.

But The LEGO Movies aren’t exactly hurting due to the lack of Marvel heroes. This is just a humorous wink and nod to their glaring absence, which is what makes this franchise so endearing for adults as well as children.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is now playing in theaters everywhere.