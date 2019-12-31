Subtle Thor: Ragnarok Reference Spotted in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

As quick as it arrived, the first season of The Mandalorian set sail on the horizon with an explosive finale episode directed by Taika Waititi. As with most other things the fan-favorite filmmaker has directed, the eighth (and final) episode of the hit Disney+ show was chock full of humorous undertones — a signature staple from Waititi’s filmmaking toolbox. One eagle-eyed Mandalorian fan has since noticed a potential Easter egg from Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi’s debut project with Marvel Studios. Slight spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian!

The finale features Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) stuck in the bar on Navarro, trying to find a way to sneak past Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his legion of troops. That’s where the supposed Ragnarok Easter egg comes into play. Gideon reveals he knows quite a bit about the three characters, pointing out the fact Dune hails from Alderaan or that Djarin doesn’t really come from Mandalore. Rather, he’s a foundling the Mandalorians took in — something viewers have known for nearly the entire series.

That’s when Djarin reminds his buddies that “Mandalorian isn’t a race. It’s a creed,” a line not unlike what Odin (Anthony Hopkins) tells Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Ragnarok. In the smash Marvel hit, Odin tells his son “Asgard is not a place. Never was. Asgard is where our people stand.” The line was then said by Thor himself once again later in the movie when the people of Asgard were forced to flee Surtur’s wrath as they worked to find a new home.

Sure, it could all be one big coincidence — after all, Waititi didn’t get a writing credit on the episode. That’s not stopping him, however, from perhaps tweaking a line or two on set; or maybe The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau wanted to pay tribute to Waititi’s acclaimed Marvel film. Either way, the lines are awfully close to one another, there’s no denying that.

Thor: Ragnarok and the entire first season of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

