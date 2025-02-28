The New Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2 Wave Comes With a $20 Bonus

Earlier this week, Hasbro launched a huge Marvel Legends Gamerverse drop with figures inspired by Sony’s Spider-Man video game franchise. The wave includes figures of Peter Parker in his Black Suit and Anti-Venom Suit, Miles Morales in his Upgraded Suit, Boricua Suit, and Brooklyn 2099 Suit, and Black Cat Felicia Hardy. To top it all off, there was a deluxe Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Venom that towers over the other figures. If you haven’t picked up the wave yet, we have some good news.

Entertainment Earth has launched a deal that offers a $20 gift code to all customers who make a purchase of $100 or more through March 10th. Codes will be emailed to customers on March 14th, and they’ll need to be used by March 31, 2025. Pre-orders are eligible for the deal, which means that you can use it on this case set ($149.99) that includes all six of the Gamerverse figures. You can also use it on the Venom figure ($59.99) along with any other item that you fancy. Plus, U.S. shipping is free on all orders $79+. You can check out more new and trending items here at Entertainment Earth, and details on the Marvel Legends Gamerverse wave can be found below.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE VENOM / Price: $59.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Venom figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and symbiote FX.”

Marvel Legends Spider-Man Pre-Orders:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PETER PARKER BLACK SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES UPGRADED SUIT STYLE / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES BORICUA SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PETER PARKER ANTI-VENOM SUIT STYLE / Price: $24.99| Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE BLACK CAT FELICIA HARDY / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Felicia Hardy figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands.



MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES BROOKLYN 2099 SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’sSpider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”