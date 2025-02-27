Marvel Legends Deluxe Spider-Man 2 Venom Figure Is Available Now

Do you like Spider-Man and video games? More specifically, do you like video games with Spider-Man in them? If you answered “yes” then Hasbro’s upcoming Marvel Legends wave is going to be right up your alley. Late February and March will see the debut of a huge wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Sony’s Spider-Man video game franchise with releases that include a deluxe Venom, Miles Morales and Peter Parker, and more. However, there is an X-Force light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a X-23 and Warpath 2-pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of the upcoming Marvel Legends figures along with pricing information and details on when and where they can be pre-ordered. The first drop included six figures in the Spider-Man Gamerverse lineup and the deluxe Spider-Man 2 Venom will be added to the collection on February 27th at 1pm ET. You’ll be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth at that time. UPDATE: Entertainment Earth has launched a $20 gift code deal on all purchases of $100 or more through March 10th, and that applies to all of the figures listed here that launch before that date. Just keep in mind that your code will be emailed on 3/14 and you need to use it by 3/31.

Note that direct pre-order links for EE and Amazon will be added after the launch where applicable, so keep this article handy. While you wait, make sure to check out the collection of Marvel Legends figures that launched in January and early February, a slate that is highlighted by the wildly popular Maximum Series Spider-Man figure.

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For February 25th (Available Now):

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PETER PARKER BLACK SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES UPGRADED SUIT STYLE / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES BORICUA SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PETER PARKER ANTI-VENOM SUIT STYLE / Price: $24.99| Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Peter Parker Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE BLACK CAT FELICIA HARDY / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Felicia Hardy figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE MILES MORALES BROOKLYN 2099 SUIT / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on February 25 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Miles Morales Spider-Man figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessory for dynamic poses.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For February 27th (Available Now):

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE VENOM / Price: $59.99 | Pre-Order on February 27 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game. The Venom figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and symbiote FX.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 12th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-FORCE X-23 & WARPATH / Price: $49.99 | Pre-Order on March 12 at 1PM ET at Entertainment Earth and Amazon (Fan Channel Exclusive): “These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel’s X-Force and X-Men comics. The X-23 and Warpath action figures feature over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 9 accessories: X-23 features 4 alternate hands and alternate head; Warpath features 2 alternate hands and 2 knife accessories.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 13th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE SPIRIT SPIDER / Price: $24.99 | Pre-Order on March 13 at 1PM ET exclusively on Walmart: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Spirit Spider figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands.”

Marvel Legends Pre-Orders For March 27th:

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE KINGPIN / Price $39.99 | Pre-Order on March 27 at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon: “This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in the Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The Kingpin figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including alternate head, alternate hands, and cane.”