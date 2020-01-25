The New Mutants Director Posts Photo From Advance Screening With the Whole Cast

Almost two years after it was originally set to be released, The New Mutants movie is officially on its way to theaters in just a few months. A new trailer for the film was released earlier this year, and now director Josh Boone has published a new photo to mark just how close we are to the release: the full cast screening of the movie! Boone took to Instagram to reveal that all of the cast members from the film have assembled today including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga to watch the final version of the movie, the photo of which you can see below.

The journey for The New Mutants has been a long one, with the film first going in front of cameras for filming in early 2017. Afterwards the film was set for a release date in August of 2018 before it was delayed multiple times first to February of 2019, then to August of 2019, then to April of 2020.

While 20th Century Fox tooled with the film and considered reshoots for it to fit their mold, the company was fully acquired by The Walt Disney Company, as a result the film is set to be released as director Josh Boone originally envisioned. Boone confirmed this previously saying: “I wouldn’t be promoting it here if it wasn’t.”

Boon previously explained that there’s a major tonal difference between The New Mutants and the other X-Men films because of the studio’s initial decision to allow movies to tell their own stories.

“There’s references and things that happen that are part of the greater whole, but we very much wanted it to tonally and aesthetically stand on its own,” Boone said. “It’s very grounded and very credible and because we shot it in a real location, it just will never look like a typical comic book movie where there’s a lot of green screen, and everything sort of looks like there’s a painted sheen of CGI across it. We’re really going for something not an indie movie, but a little more rough around the edges like that”

The New Mutants will blend mutants with teen horror and is inspired by “The Demon Bear Saga,” the most popular New Mutants story, which Bill Sienkiewicz illustrated. The film sees the teens trapped in a secret facility and fighting to stay alive, the official description for the movie reads:

“20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Are you excited about The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.