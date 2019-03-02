‘The New Mutants’ Reshoots Have Not Happened Yet and Aren’t Scheduled

While 20th Century Fox is gearing up for the release of Dark Phoenix later this summer, many X-Men fans are curious about the state of The New Mutants which has also suffered numerous delays.

According to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, the horror-influenced X-Men spinoff is reportedly in production limbo with reshoots in the future, only those reshoots have not yet been scheduled. And apparently, the ball is in director Josh Boone‘s court. The report specifically states that no reshoots are “planned so far but things seem to be in the hands of Boone, say sources.”

Boone was currently announced to be show running a series based on Stephen King’s The Stand, so his priorities might be elsewhere.

The New Mutants was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, before being delayed to February 2019. It was pushed back again and is currently set to release in August. There are questions if the film will be delayed again, bumped from theaters to a streaming service, or be scrapped entirely. Apparently, it’s likely the film will see the light of day eventually, though current rumors indicate that it will likely be released on a streaming platform like Hulu or Disney+.

Even the people involved with the film aren’t sure what’s going on, as Magik actress Anya Taylor-Joy expressed confusion when asked about its status by The Upcoming earlier this year.

“It’s coming your way at some point,” Taylor-Joy said. “And my character is sassy as fuck and mental and Russian and crazy and I love her.”

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner wasn’t thrilled about the possibility of the film being released on Hulu.

“They worked hard on it,” Shuler Donner said during the Television Critics Association event last month. “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

Co-star Charlie Heaton previously teased details about the film during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants. It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before,” said Heaton.

“I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to release in theaters on August 2nd, and we still have no idea when or if the reshoots will take place.

