Jon Bernthal Reveals What Frank Castle Is Going Through In The Punisher

After joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in season two of Daredevil, Jon Bernthal will reprise the role of tortured anti-hero Frank Castle in The Punisher. When the newest Marvel and Netflix team up hits the streaming service in November, the violent vigilante’s solo series will “get into as dark and as brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world,” Bernthal told EW.

“The Frank Castle you see in Daredevil is reeling from the trauma of having his family killed, so the only thing he knows is his mission to kill every single person who’s responsible for his family’s death, and killing them in the most brutal way possible, because that’s the only way to quiet the storm that’s in his head,” Bernthal said. “He can only quiet it momentarily by taking these people out.”

Frank is “a man on a mission again,” Bernthal says, adding what showrunner Steve Lightfoot is trying to do is “ask the question ‘What do you do when that’s over? What do you find out about yourself when you realize there’s nothing left? What is his purpose?’ There’s an introspective bent in trying to figure that out. He finds something to fight for, something new to believe in.”

When asked what Frank is up against — himself, his past, or a bigger conspiracy — Bernthal answered with “all of the above.”

“He’s up against all of it,” Bernthal said. “During this show, nobody is who they appear to be… This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral. The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that’s a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It’s going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that.”

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The Punisher will feature a heavy “military component” and stars Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, David Lieberman, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore, and Daredevil co-star Deborah Ann Woll. The series debuts on Netflix sometime this fall.

