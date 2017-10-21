‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Releases New Motion Poster

Fresh off the announcement that Marvel’s The Punisher would debut on Netflix on November 17, a new motion poster has debuted that teases the character’s mysterious past.

The series, which is a spinoff of Marvel’s Daredevil, has become one of the more controversial Marvel properties in recent weeks, as its dark themes have been too similar to the reality many of us face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On October 1, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas, resulting in the deaths of nearly 60 people while nearly 500 were also injured. The following weekend, Marvel and Netflix made the decision to cancel a panel that would focus on the Punisher series at New York Comic Con, as the character famously uses heavy artillery to kill off villains instead of merely apprehending them.

Given the marketing strategies for the series, many had believed that, not only would we get a panel to celebrate the series, but that the entire season would debut on the streaming service to surprise fans. This proved not to be the case, while it was unclear if the surprise debut was ever in the cards for the show.

Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher, in the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil as a foil for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Compared to many other heroes, Daredevil’s quest for justice took him to darker and more violent places, while Castle claimed the hero didn’t go far enough.

Throughout the season, audiences got glimpses of Castle’s conflicted past, a theme which most of the spinoff series’ marketing materials have emphasized, the above motion poster included.

These mysteries will finally begin to be answered when Marvel’s The Punisher debuts its first 13-episode season on Netflix November 17.