‘The Punisher’ Sports Iconic Skull Vest in On-Set Photos

It looks like when The Punisher returns for its second season fans will finally get to see Frank Castle don his iconic skull vest.

The Netflix Marvel Cinematic Universe series may have wrapped filming season two a little over a week ago, but a new batch of set photos taking during the production reveal Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle in a variety of shots featuring the vest. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Someone took some excellent on set pics of #ThePunisher as they film their season 2! And #FrankCastle is finally wearing his #Punisher vest 💀 pic.twitter.com/cCzZ5nk7bV — The Retro Rogue (@retrorogue) August 21, 2018

It’s not clear the context of the photos in respect to the plot of the season, but with the bullet holes and blood stains on the vest itself as well as Castle running through the streets with a gun it seems like he’s in pursuit — potentially of Billy Russo/Jigsaw (Ben Barnes). Earlier this summer, set video revealed an intense standoff between actors Jon Bernthal and Ben Barnes.

It’s also possible that the pursuit is unrelated to Jigsaw entirely. Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming season, but with the CIA conspiracy that dominated the first season of the series in the rearview, Bernthal’s Punisher will likely turn his sights back to cleaning up the streets of New York City, a task which will put him at odds with a variety of other villains especially if the show takes on either the 2005 Garth Ennis-penned story “The Slavers” or the ’90s storyline “Suicide Run”.

Whatever the plot for the upcoming season, fans can expect “Just crazy stuff” according to Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada. He told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Co that the season will give fans the crazy things they want to see.

“Last year, this time, I was going around telling people like you [Punisher is] the best show we may have done,” Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “I think there were three fans on the floor, they were like, ‘Come on, man.’ I’m like, ‘If you don’t think it’s the best show that we’ve done and if [Jon] Bernthal is not Frank Castle, I will pay your Netflix subscription for a year.’ Never collected. Thank God.”

The second season is “just crazy stuff,” he said. “Crazy stuff. It’s going to be exactly what fans want. And Bernthal, Bernthal is Bernthal, man. He’s a force of nature, the dude.”

The Punisher‘s second season does not yet have a confirmed release date from Netflix.