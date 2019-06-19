The Rock Agrees He Was Born to Play This Role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place this week, and Avengers: Endgame took home the prize for Best Movie. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock also won the year’s Generation Icon Award. While at the event, Avengers: Endgame co-director, Anthony Russo, was asked who The Rock should play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director had an interesting response, saying that the iconic actor should play himself.

“The superhero that I would most like The Rock to play is The Rock. He is the best version of him,” Russo explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com covered the story, and it has since reached the eyes of the man in question. The Rock took to Twitter to share the article, saying he’s into the idea.

I was born to play this role. Literally.

I’ll call you tonight Russo Bros!!!

Time to rule the MCU.. forever. 😉💪🏾 https://t.co/gXPZa73VDU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 18, 2019

“I was born to play this role. Literally. I’ll call you tonight Russo Bros!!! Time to rule the MCU.. forever,” Johnson wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, sharing their own casting ideas for the actor.

“THE THING?! COME ON HE’s LITERALLY A GIANT ROCK MAN!,” @JaxBladeFitness suggested.

“You should totally play The Thing in MCU’s Fantastic Four,” @ELTElite added.

“I guess he could be any of these: Namor, Hyperion, WonderMan, Sentry, Adam Warlock, Red Hulk, Hercules, Ares or even Beta Ray Bill,” @Amrit_Superdude replied.

A cameo from The Rock as himself might make the most sense since the actor is already signed on to play Shazam’s nemesis, Black Adam. While there have been some overlap of stars being in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, it’s not common, especially for big names. Of course, there are exceptions, for example, Zachary Levi portrayed Fandral in the Thor sequels before becoming Shazam.

What Marvel Comics character would you like to see The Rock play in the MCU? Do you like Anthony Russo’s idea? Tell us in the comments!

You can catch The Rock next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.