The Rock’s Daughter Sports Steve x Bucky Graduation Cap at High School Graduation

With Avengers: Endgame being all the rage at the box office, it’s no wonder that graduates are paying homage to the cultural phenomenon this graduation season. One big-time Endgame fan is apparently none other than Simone Johnson herself, the daughter of Hollywood’s biggest action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The elder Johnson shared a photo of he and his daughter to his Instagram page earlier this weekend, being sure to note that Simone had an Avengers inspired cap.

As seen in the photos, the cap is a combination of both Captain America’s iconic red, white, and blue shield mashed up with the silver and red star logo donned by the Winter Soldier.

Cap (Chris Evans) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) have been best buds since the beginning and were last seen on-screen together in one of the last scenes of Endgame. Stan previously revealed that he completely agrees with Cap’s decision to pass the Captain America mantle down to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) instead of Bucky/The Winter Soldier.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Stan said. “It is very different from the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that so many people felt with people wanting Bucky to get the shield, but it just isn’t best for him to get the shield if you think about it… In a way, for me, Steve not giving him the shield was a way of setting him free and setting himself free. These guys have been forever in a way tied to this duty since the ’50s and carrying on this mantle. In a way, they are both sort of free in an extent now, and Sam is a much trustworthier character.”

While it appears Evans is done as Cap for the time being, Stan will return as Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, due out on Disney+ sometime next year.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.