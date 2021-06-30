The Simpsons Bringing Marvel-Themed New Short to Disney+

✖

Marvel Studios' Loki has been entertaining fans on Disney+ for several weeks now — and now it looks like the series is about to cross over with one of the streaming service's most popular titles. On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that a new Marvel-themed The Simpsons short will be premiering on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 7th. The short, titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, will see Tom Hiddleston returning to voice the role of Loki, and will have him be joined by a number of fan-favorite characters from The Simpsons. You can check out the key art for the short, which features Loki joined by a number of Simpsons characters homaging Avengers: Endgame, below.

In the new short that is coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.

This will be the second Disney+ short combining The Simpsons with another popular Disney property, after the Star Wars-themed The Force Awakens From Its Nap, which was earlier this year.

Simpsons producer Al Jean previously hinted at the possibility of a Marvel-themed short, indicating that it was definitely an option.

“I won’t say what it is but it’s also very exciting in different ways,” Jean detailed to Variety earlier this year. “The only goal is to sort of walk across the Disney Plus tiles from Star Wars to Nat Geo and plant our seed everywhere.”

"I’m a huge Marvel fan," Jean continued. "We’ve dealt with them in a couple of ways. We’ve parodied them a lot. We even had a couple of them, including Kevin Feige, on the show. So our relationship with them has only been fantastic. Just as I’ve been inspired by Star Wars for 40 years, I grew up reading Marvel Comics. And have a bunch still. If somebody told me I’d grow up to write for Star Wars and Marvel I’d be pretty happy.”

What do you think of The Simpsons' new Marvel-themed short? Will you be checking out The Good, The Bart, and The Loki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Good, The Bart, and The Loki will be streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 7th. New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

