Disney+ Reveals Star Wars Day Plans, Including Simpsons Crossover Short

Disney+ has big plans in store for Tuesday's Star Wars Day celebration, including a brand new Star Wars-themed Simpsons short. In addition to the previously announced Star Wars art showcase and Star Wars: The Bad Batch's premiere, Disney+ will debut Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap and other fun experiences for Star Wars fans. Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap brings characters from the Star Wars universe to Springfield. According to a press release, this is the first in a series of promotional Simpsons shorts headed to the streaming service throughout the year. Each will see The Simpsons paying homage to some of The Walt Disney Company's top brands and Disney+'s most popular shows.

As announced last week, Lucasfilm and Disney+ will showcase original artwork over the next several days. The service commissioned the art from "a global group of artists and Star Wars fans" to represent Star Wars movies and television series, bringing them to life in new ways and new styles. The artwork will appear on Disney+ until May 9th and will be available to purchase via Amazon.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, and the art showcase become available on Disney+ in the United States at midnight PT on May 4th. Here's the official information on those projects and more from Disney+:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch : The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

: In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Biomes : Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

