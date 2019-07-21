Marvel Fans React to Natalie Portman Becoming Thor in Thor Love & Thunder

The reveals about Taika Waititi’s Thor 4 have been striking faster than lightning, and during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, we learned some shocking new details about the film.

Thor 4 is actually titled Thor: Love & Thunder, and it will feature a monumentus passing of the torch, as the power of Thor (and the hammer that goes with it) gets passed to Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Portman showed up in Hall H to officially claim Mjolnir as her own. Not surprisingly, Marvel fans are having some big reactions to hearing this casting news!

YESSSSSSS!

Natalie Portman as Thor???…do they know I’m already gay?? — Renzo (@LPerryy) July 21, 2019

natalie portman as female thor pic.twitter.com/gg80BTD731 — 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞. (@josephinckarev) July 21, 2019

This news is making some Marvel fans swoon hard.

DONE.

“I will not watch Natalie Portman as the female Thor”.pic.twitter.com/sfi7VvAd3r pic.twitter.com/14uaC450uX — Alex Nelo (@AlexNelo) July 21, 2019

For some Marvel fans, this is simply a deal breaker.

A Tale to Astonish

they brought natalie portman back as fucking THOR bitch how the fuck did marvel pull that off — jade (@starspangIedman) July 21, 2019

Seriously, Marvel Studios can pull off the sort of surprises that

What’s the Workout Plan?

How is Natalie Portman going to bulk up for Thor…… — That Dave (@dmon2112) July 21, 2019

It will be interesting to see how Female Thor is depicted onscreen. Will it be Portman actually suiting up? Or a body double?

If She Be Worthy…

i’m gonna tweet this picture every single day idc idc pic.twitter.com/GhuI42tBbA — natalie portman as thor (@emilybluntz) July 21, 2019

Portman claiming Mjolnir made a lot of

Why Did She Come Back?

Natalie Portman: Idk I’m just over the whole marvel thing and I don’t want to be in another movie

Taika: u can be Thor and date Tessa Thompson’s character

Natalie: pic.twitter.com/18A9HFw5bG — Kate on the run (@notkvte) July 21, 2019

If you think about it, the game has changed so much for women in the MCU, since the days where megastars like Portman were resigned to playing thirsty love interests. Why *shouldn’t* she get to enjoy the golden new era?

What About Madison?

OK, so the real question, Mr. @TaikaWaititi, is will Natalie Portman wind up with @BigBoyler in the next #Thor ? Their date was going pretty well, all things considered. #Thor4 — Peter (@Peter_Smyk) July 21, 2019

The real question is where does Jane Foster’s Thor leave her would-be beau Richard Madison (Chris O’Dowd) from Thor: The Dark World?

Dawn of Her(oes)

Wait. Did I just watch a panel where Natalie Portman was revealed as the Female Thor and Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are the same MCU movie and Monica Rambeau is here and Kate Bishop too and did Tessa Thompson say Valkyrie is looking for her queen? My God, my head is spinning. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 21, 2019

This Natalie Portman Thor change is just one indicator of MCU Phase 4 truly fulfilling that A-Force promise from Avengers: Endgame.

…And we are here for it!