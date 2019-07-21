Marvel

Marvel Fans React to Natalie Portman Becoming Thor in Thor Love & Thunder

The reveals about Taika Waititi's Thor 4 have been striking faster than lightning, and during San

By

The reveals about Taika Waititi’s Thor 4 have been striking faster than lightning, and during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, we learned some shocking new details about the film.

Thor 4 is actually titled Thor: Love & Thunder, and it will feature a monumentus passing of the torch, as the power of Thor (and the hammer that goes with it) gets passed to Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster!

Portman showed up in Hall H to officially claim Mjolnir as her own. Not surprisingly, Marvel fans are having some big reactions to hearing this casting news!

YESSSSSSS!

This news is making some Marvel fans swoon hard

DONE.

For some Marvel fans, this is simply a deal breaker. 

A Tale to Astonish

Seriously, Marvel Studios can pull off the sort of surprises that 

What’s the Workout Plan?

It will be interesting to see how Female Thor is depicted onscreen. Will it be Portman actually suiting up? Or a body double? 

If She Be Worthy…

Portman claiming Mjolnir made a lot of 

Why Did She Come Back?

If you think about it, the game has changed so much for women in the MCU, since the days where megastars like Portman were resigned to playing thirsty love interests. Why *shouldn’t* she get to enjoy the golden new era? 

What About Madison?

The real question is where does Jane Foster’s Thor leave her would-be beau Richard Madison (Chris O’Dowd) from Thor: The Dark World

Dawn of Her(oes)

This Natalie Portman Thor change is just one indicator of MCU Phase 4 truly fulfilling that A-Force promise from Avengers: Endgame

…And we are here for it! 

