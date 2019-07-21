Thor 4 Official Title Revealed, Release Date Announced

We finally have some solid information about the next Thor film from Marvel Studios, which will reunite director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson after their successful foray with Thor: Ragnarok. Now we know when their next adventure will be taking place.

Revealed at the epic Hall H presentation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe today at San Diego Comic-Con, we now know when Thor will return for his latest adventure, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to premiere in November 5, 2021. Of course, this was one of the biggest surprises of the panel packed with epic reveals.

The announcement of Thor: Love and Thuncer wasn’t a total surprise, but it does confirm what the Hollywood Reporter confirmed last week. Thor is the last of the Big Three from the original Marvel Studios slate to continue getting ongoing films, and fans are excited to see where his next adventure will take him.

It still remains to be seen if the character will play a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but actor Chris Hemsworth is hopeful for his future in the MCU. He previously spoke with CinemaBlend after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, intimating that he’s still with it for the long haul.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said.

Thor’s character has underwent a lot of changes over the last few years, and it was up to Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus to push them in a new direction.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, and that was a gift to us,” Markus said to the LA Times. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer continues. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on November 5, 2021.