‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director and Star Joke About ‘Thor 4’ Announcement

It’s become clear in the last few weeks that the cast and crew of Thor: Ragnarok had a great time on set with director Taika Waititi. That joyful experience has apparently translated well to the screen, as early reviews for Thor 3 all point an exciting and fun Marvel movie experience.

Waititi’s playful nature has extended beyond the screen to the spheres of social media, where the director has been actively entertaining fans with witty postings and exchanges. Case in point:

The Thor 4 Affair

I think we are DM’ing right now. Just quietly, you left your undies in my panic room last night. (delete this message!) https://t.co/9uj6QSwVAn — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 26, 2017

@TaikaWaititi I hope I know how DM works… when are we announcing Thor4? — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 26, 2017



This little tease is what resulted when when Taika Waititi and Thor: Ragnarok star Mark Ruffalo were recently trying to one-up one another on Twitter with faux secrets spilled in public. But it’s just jokes, right? Nothing to see here? Well, it may not be that simple…

From Joke to Reality

Of course Ruffalo is joking about the Thor 4 announcement, but it won’t necessarily stay a joke for long!

In a recent interview Taika Waititi actually admitted that the next Marvel movie he’d like to work on would be Thor 4, and if Thor 3 ends up being the box office success that it seems poised to be, Waititi could actually be getting that call from marvel Studios.

However, the bigger question is whether or not Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk would actually be a part of Thor 4. Hulk has a big three-part character arc in the next Thor 3, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4, and there are a lot of places he could end up.

Catch Thor: Ragnarok in theaters on November 3rd.

