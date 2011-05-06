Thor Hammer From First Movie Going up for Auction

✖

A stunt version of Chris Hemsworth's Mjolnir, the hammer wielded by Marvel's Thor, is going up for auction and expected to fetch big money, according to TMZ. The hammer, which was used in the production of 2011's Thor, doesn't have all the elaborate detailing of a "hero" prop, but was screen-used in things like fight scenes, where the angle tends to be wider, the hammer tends to be moving, and so it doesn't need to look exactly perfect in every take. It will hit the market next month from Prop Store.

The same auction outfit actually had a hammer up for auction in 2017, but with the way comics and related memorabilia have exploded in the last few years, it's expected this one will go for more money. It's currently projected for $100,000, about double what the previous one had been projected for.

Prop Store's auctoin includes plenty of other cool stuff from pop culture, including props from productions like Star Wars, Back to the Future, and Freddy vs. Jason. The latter is a ton of fun: they're actually listing a prop torso used for the moment when Jason stabs Freddy with his own gloved hand.



Thor and Mjolnir have been through quite a journey since 2011; in that time, he lost the hammer, regained it, had it destroyed, replaced it, and now, it will be re-fashioned and wielded by human Jane Foster in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," director Taika Waititi recently said. "That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world? I think right now, while the world is still healing from this pandemic, it's a good question to ask. It's like, well, are we doing enough to look after each other and to look after ourselves?"

You can see the film's official synopsis below.

Here's how Marvel describes the adventure: The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on July 8.