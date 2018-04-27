Taika Waititi Jokes About the One Thing He Found Odd With Thor's Return in Infinity War

A lot went down on Earth in the years that Thor had left the planet during the events of Thor: Ragnarok, so when he finally returned to Wakanda to aid his Avengers allies in battle in Avengers: Infinity War, filmmaker Taika Waititi thought it was a bit odd that when he returned, his friends weren't particularly impacted by his arrival. Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth both joke that, they understand that a massive battle was going on at the time, yet still wondered why all of Thor's friends were so nonplussed by his arrival. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.

"Infinity War, you'd been away for a while. Then you land back on Earth in Wakanda, and no one says hello? This is odd," Waititi pondered with ComicBook.com. "Yes, they were in the middle of a battle, I get that, but everyone was just like, 'There he is.'"

Hemsworth added, "It wasn't a single, 'What have you been up to? Hair looks different, you look good. You got a haircut.'"

While the pair were clearly joking about the severity of the social faux pas, there's surely an argument to be made that fans had hoped to have gotten to see more of Thor's banter with former friends before Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence.

Audiences last saw Thor in Avengers: Endgame, which concluded with the tease that Thor would be embarking on adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the years of adventures, surely new friendships and dynamics have evolved, leaving fans to wonder which of Thor's connections have grown stronger and which have grown more tense.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new sequel? Let us know in the comments!