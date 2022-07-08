Chris Hemsworth Teases Cut Dance Scene to ABBA Song in Thor: Love and Thunder

We will see some pretty zany stuff go down in Thor: Love and Thunder – it just takes one look at the trailers and clips (or the name Taika Waititi stamped on it) to know that for sure. However, the cast and crew of Thor 4 are out doing press for the film after its big premiere, and Chris Hemsworth is teasing at least one deleted scene of something even zanier that didn't make it into the finished film: an ABBA-style dance sequence!

Chris Hemsworth was speaking to critic Kevin McCarthy, who happened to mention that one thing we all need to see at some point is a Thor dance sequence. That's when Hemsworth revealed that the moment had already been conceived and shot, but just wasn't included in the final cut of Thor: Love and Thunder:

"There was...to an ABBA song...but it didn't make the movie for a few reasons. But we need to release it at some point, don't worry. It's a full dance scene. It's a full dance-off shooting lightning out his finger tips and so on. [Laughs]"

As McCarthy says (on behalf of Marvel fans everywhere), this is a scene that needs to be released immediately to the public! And why not? We know it's a deleted scene, so unless it's during a moment in the film that's too spoilery to show off, it would be a uniquely fun and novel thing for Marvel Studios to release this deleted dance scene as a promotional item for the movie. If not leading up to release week, then certainly as a second-week promotional item – a perfect clip to show Marvel and Thor "celebrating" Love and Thunder's inevitable first-week win at the box office. Just saying.

As first reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder hit the Internet, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the following to say about the film:

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th.