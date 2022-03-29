Thor: Love and Thunder Rumor of X-Men Cameo Gets Debunked

At one point, a rumor was being circulated online involving the introduction of a certain mutant during the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. As it turns out, the originator of said scoop has since retracted it, suggesting it’s no longer the case. At one point, renowned online insider @DanielRPK suggested Storm could be appearing during the fourth Thor.

Now, the scooper says that’s simply not the case. “No. Mentioned it as a rumor I heard a year ago and since then I made it clear it’s not true,” Richtman tweeted on Tuesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DanielRPK/status/1508713956109651972?s=20&t=sQP44w46suygkQE7R3jBCA

Even without a Storm appearance, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will only have a few weeks to wait for the MCU arrival of mutants. Patrick Stewart is expected to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure,” Stewart told Jake’s Takes of a potential meeting between the telepathic mutant and Doctor Strange. “Because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard.”

He added, “I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything. It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses. My PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me. I actually didn’t recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know. I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions].”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!