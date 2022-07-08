New Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Shows Major Change to Zeus

Russell Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing the Greek god Zeus. While the god of gods didn't have all too large of a role in the cut of the movie that hit theaters, one deleted scene released by Marvel Studios Saturday suggests there's a version of the film where Crowe played a much larger role.

Shared over the weekend by PEOPLE, the deleted scene shows Zeus visiting Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the hospital towards the end of the movie. Jane then notices Zeus standing behind the curtain before he steps out, telling Odinson he has a way to help him.

In the theatrical release, both Thors, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) traveled to Omnipotent City in hopes of getting help from Zeus. Instead, a fight ended with the Asgardians seemingly killing Zeus with his own lightning bolt. In the version of the movie the deleted scene portrays, Zeus is much less confrontational.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan," Hemsworth previously said of his Love and Thunder co-star. "I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney+ on September 8th while it'll be made available on physical media release September 27th.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!