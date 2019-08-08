Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Has Completed Its Script

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has turned in a completed script ahead of an early 2020 production start, Deadline reports.

The returning Thor: Ragnarok director will first write and direct an unidentified project for now Disney-owned Fox Searchlight before returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the Asgardian Avenger’s (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will wield the mighty power of Thor.

Inspired by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor, the fourquel borrows from what Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige called “one of the best comic runs recently.”

“[Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we—?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements,” Feige told CNN.

“That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

As the final film of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4, unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Love and Thunder is part of Marvel’s efforts to embrace “the new” in the wake of the Infinity Saga-ending Endgame that brought a close to the MCU’s 11-year first chapter.

“There always is [a bigger vision], and it sort of only comes into view for others as it all solidifies,” Feige said when asked about Phase 5.

“So ask me again at the end of 2021. But I will say, post Endgame, we were always about the new. We were always about doing what we always tried to do in Phase One, Two and Three, which is do a film of character you already know, [like] Black Widow, in a way that you don’t expect.”

Joining Hemsworth and Portman is returning Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson, whose Valkyrie was informally crowned the new king of Asgard in Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens November 5, 2021.