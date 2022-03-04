Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Speaks Out on Similarities to Thor: Ragnarok

Not much is known yet about Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, but what we do know, sounds significantly different from what he gave audiences five years go with Thor: Ragnarok. Now, the Thunder God (Chris Hemsworth) has been through quite a lot since then, and the fact that someone else (Natalie Portman’s Jane) will wield Mjolnir in the movie will set it apart not just from Ragnarok, but from anything Marvel fans have seen on the screen so far. So, what is Waititi planning to carry over from Ragnarok to Love and Thunder as connective tissue for the audience?

Appearing on The Discourse, a podcast from the Playlist Network, Waititi gave nothing up in terms of story. Asked about the experience of directing the film, he said that the two were remarkably similar.

“I don’t think there’s been any difference,” Waititi said. “The size and everything i the same, there’s a few different actors, but the energy and intention is the same.”

He spoke with the podcast in support of Our Flag Means Death, a new HBO series in which he plays Blackbeard. Rhys Darby, Waititi’s collaborator from Flight of the Conchords, plays the lead in the show, and Waititi admitted that he has been trying to figure out a cameo role in a Thor movie for Darby.

Waititi previously described Thor: Love and Thunder as his craziest film yet.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Waititi not only returns to direct, but also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theaters July 8th.