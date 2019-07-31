Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman Shares Her Research for Mighty Thor

Fans are already excited about quite a lot of Marvel’s Phase 4 slate, including Natalie Portman returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. As was revealed during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Jane will be taking on the mantle of Mighty Thor — and it looks like Portman is already preparing for the role. On Wednesday, Portman shared a video on her Instagram stories of a spread of Mighty Thor comics, with the caption “Werk”.

Natalie Portman is already preparing

for The Mighty Thor ⚡️🔨#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/oIbj4psOHl — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) July 31, 2019

In the comics, Jane becomes Thor in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis, and the power of Mjolnir helps restore her strength. Jane operated as the Mighty Thor for several years, but was ultimately told that continuing to do so would kill her. She made that deadly sacrifice while saving Asgardia from Magog, and was ultimately brought back to life by Thor Odinson and Odin.

While there’s no telling how Jane’s transformation into Mighty Thor will be adapted for the MCU, it sounds like Love and Thunder writer-director Taika Waititi is excited to feature that storyline.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed in an interview. “And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will also see Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return as Thor and Valkyrie, with the latter searching for her queen of New Asgard.

