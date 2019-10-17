Director Taika Waititi Doesn’t Know When Thor: Love and Thunder Takes Place

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, there are lots of questions floating around about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A slew of film and TV projects are set to answer those questions in Phase 4, and one of them will hone in on Thor. Director Taika Waititi will return to film Thor: Love and Thunder, but it seems the filmmaker has yet to figure out all of the film’s finer details.

You know, the simple stuff. Like when the movie will be set and all. Nothing too big… right?

Recently, Waititi spoke with Yahoo about his work Jojo Rabbit, but the conversation steered towards Marvel before long. It was there the director was a question about Thor’s weight in the solo flick, and Waititi admitted he is not sure how Thor will look because he’s really not sure when the film takes place.

“This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel,” the director said. “We’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?”

For some fans, they hope the answer is right after the end of Avengers: Endgame. After all, the movie left Thor in a great place as he turned over control of Asgard and its people to Valkyrie. With his people being led by a Queen, Thor decides to go soul searching and hitches a ride to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. If Thor: Love and Thunder is set right after Endgame, then fans may get to see more of the ragtag gang.

Of course, there are other things which this fourth film must do. Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster who will become Thor down the line. Currently, Waititi has said he’s unsure which storyline he will use to weave Foster back into the series, so it seems there’s more than just a timeline to work out with this flick.

