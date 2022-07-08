Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Addresses Potential Beetlejuice Cameo

Thor: Love and Thunder has officially made its way into theaters this weekend, and fans seem to be loving the humor of the film. Love and Thunder is Marvel Studios' first franchise to hit four films, with another one expected to happen sometime in the near future. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a little hit or miss critically, but has been doing pretty well financially. The Thor sequel has had mixed reactions so far, but is expected to strike lighting at the box office. The film features an insane moment during the end that was thought to be a Beetlejuice cameo and Taika Waititi was recently asked if it actually happened. During a new interview with Uproxx, Waititi revealed that he doesn't know if that was a Beetlejuice cameo.

"Maybe one of these computer people did it themselves. I wouldn't mind," Waititi went on to say that if there is a Beetlejuice cameo in the film that he's okay with it. "Yeah. It's possible. And if it did happen, I'm okay with it."

Thor: Love and Thunder looks completely bonkers from everything we've seen so far and that's saying a lot for a film that follows the insanity of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi is returning to direct Love and Thunder, and even he says that this is the craziest film he's ever created. Previously, the director stated that the Thor sequel would up the ante on the crazy scale. While speaking with Empire Magazine, Waititi went into detail about how this film is the craziest thing he's ever done in his life.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," the director added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

